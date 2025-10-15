Peamount manager to step down from her role

PEAMOUNT United finished up their season with a thrilling game against Bohemians that ended in a 3-3 draw.

The end of a season which has seen the departure of key personnel such as Karen Duggan and most recently announced, manager Emma Donohoe.

Donohoe spoke about her time as coach in the club.

“I’ve decided to take a break from football for a little while. I’ve been in the club a long time and it was a very tough decision to make.

‘I think it’s the right time to have a bit of a break myself. I’ve been in the club for 21 years.

‘It’s been intense I suppose, especially over the past few years going from playing to managing.

‘It’s been really busy so I’ll take a bit of a break but the rest of the management team will stay in place.”

“It’ll be strange at the start, but probably something my family and partner will appreciate more.

‘I used to always have to cancel on them for football. I’ll be their number one supporter, but for now I’ll be taking a step back. Hopefully I’ll return to the club one day.”

While an extremely entertaining watch for the spectators the result is somewhat frustrating for Peamount who found themselves 3-0 up in the second half before conceding a series of late goals.

The result sees Peamount finish up the league in sixth position on 36 points.

The season can certainly be seen as one of two halves for Peamount who found themselves with a string of poor results earlier on in the campaign, despite performances themselves indicating the squad was capable of more.

Donohoe spoke on the reasons for the pick up in form towards the last few months of the season.

“Look there was a lot of change at the start of the year with players and coaching staff.

‘It probably took us longer than anticipated to find our groove and get to know how everyone works, once that happened and we saw it come into effect toward the end of the summer we have been excellent.

‘Even at the start of the year performances were good when results weren’t going our way at times.

‘Marginally losing games, silly errors. Now everyone is on the same page with what we’re looking for and young players are starting to gel in. It’s been massive.”

The club has an excellent crop of youth and experience on hand at the moment.

Sorcha Melia and Mary Phillips are two examples of youth players who have performed remarkably this campaign.

With Abbie Tuthill being a rock in the back line who Donohoe predicts to have a big impact in the future.

“I didn’t know much about Abbie before this season.

‘As a player, yeah, I didn’t know her attitude.

‘She applies herself in training week in and week out, she’s there 100% of the time and I think she has really steadied the ship at the back for us this year.

‘She’s only a young player but I could see her stepping into a more senior role next season.”

Donohoe spoke on the ability of the squad and what kind of expectations can they have heading into next season, even without her present as manager.

“I think we always knew we were capable. There’s top notch players in that dressing room.

‘You can have individuals but it’s about getting people to work together as a team and I think we’ve found that now.

‘I think going into next year there’s certainly no reason why they couldn’t have high hopes about winning a bit of silverware.”