‘Little has changed’ in regard to ‘silver bullets’
NITROUS oxide canisters was first raised on the agenda with South Dublin County Council in 2021 but “little has changed” in the last four years with regard to their usage among youths.
Also known as laughing gas or hippy crack, empty canisters and ‘silver bullets’ are frequently discarded at public sites across the county.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
