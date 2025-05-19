Search
New ‘trust agreement’ and lease still in the works over shared clubhouse
The faciity used by the clubs

New ‘trust agreement’ and lease still in the works over shared clubhouse

Maurice GarveyMay 19, 2025 11:04 am

A NEW ‘trust agreement’ and lease is still in the works over a shared clubhouse in Lucan.

Griffeen clubhouse is used by Weston Hockey, Lucan Harriers, and Arthur Griffith Park FC.

Read More


Call to investigate Park and Ride facilities to serve Lucan Village

Lucan

National Transport Authority (NTA) proposals for ‘park and ride’ facilities could serve Lucan with 500 to 600 car spaces and Adamstown with...

International success for Bliss Gymnastics

Lucan

17 gymnasts from Bliss Gymnastics travelled to the UK to compete in the West Street Open in Wales.Aged just 7-12 years, the...

Demand for CCTV in area deemed a ‘persistent hotspot’

Lucan

More action in a Lucan area has been called for by a councillor because the area has become a “persistent hotspot” for...

Masterplan for Lucan House could bring benefits of €2.5m

Lucan

South Dublin County Council expect to present the final Lucan House Masterplan to elected members “by early June.”In response to a question...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST