Littlejohn and Keane leave Shamrock Rovers

A big blow for the Shamrock Rovers women’s team as the club announced the departures of Ruesha Littlejohn and Katie Keane this afternoon.

It appears that Littlejohn will be leaving the League of Ireland for pastures new with the statement released by Rovers indicating she will likely be playing abroad.

“Ruesha, who became a Hoop in March of this year, is also set to move on.

‘The club and Ruesha had a mutual agreement in place, allowing her to pursue full-time football opportunities outside of Ireland during the July transfer window,” said a Shamrock Rovers club statement on Littlejohn’s departure.

A key member of the side with a wealth of experience, Littlejohn was a core member of the Irish World Cup squad last year and has been an extremely valuable member of Rovers this season chipping in with three goals and making ten appearances in the league.

Goalkeeper Katie Keane is also on the move away from Tallaght.

The 18-year-old has made the switch to Leicester City.

An extremely highly rated prospect, many reports circulated of teams such as Manchester City being interested in the goalkeeper but ultimately her destination is the King Power Stadium.

Keane broke into Athlone’s first team last year and was a key part in them winning their first ever league title before she made the switch to Tallaght. Now six months later and after nine league games she is on the move again.

Rovers boss Collie O’Neill reacted to the news of two of his core players leaving calling for further investment and resourcing to be provided for the league.

“Both Ruesha and Katie were top professionals – on and off the pitch. The attitude, commitment, and professionalism were a credit to themselves and to Shamrock Rovers.

‘We would have loved to keep them, but the reality is simple: players of their calibre deserve to be playing full time, top-level football.

‘That’s not something Ireland can offer right now.

‘We’re a million miles off it. Until the real investment and proper structures are in place, we’ll keep losing talent to leagues and organisations that treat the women’s game with the seriousness it deserves.” Collie O’Neill in response to his two players leaving.