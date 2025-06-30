Toy Library Swap and Play designed to promote toy reuse and reduce waste

Kilnamanagh Family Resource Centre hosted the launch of a toy-swap initiative that allows families to play while also learning about sustainability.

The ‘Toy Library Swap and Play,’ from a partnership between The Toy Library and Community Foundation Ireland was designed to promote toy reuse, reduce waste, and encourage Circular Economy principles in communities.

Attendees at such events bring up to five gently used toys to swap or simply take home pre-loved toys without bringing any.

They can also access an ‘eco-crafting’ corner, a station where children can make upcycled crafts, and a Teddy Bear hub where children learn about well-being as they give their teddies a self-care, relaxing experience.

According to the Toy Library, 9 in 10 toys are made of plastic, with much of it ending up in landfills, polluting the environment and harming wildlife.

Giving every toy “a second chance to bring joy and laughter into a child’s life,” not only reduces waste but also encourages sharing and sustainable behaviours, said the designers.

Communications Director of Community Foundation Ireland, Jerry O’Connor, said, “Play is important not just for the colour, excitement and joy it brings into young lives, but also the learning, development and creativity it provides.

‘The Community Foundation, our philanthropists and supporters all believe access to play is an equality issue.

‘It must be open and accessible to everyone. The Toy Library does exactly that and in a sustainable way, ending the plastic waste often associated with play.

‘Every day of the year it brings magic to children. We are proud to call them a partner.”

Giorgia Anile, founder of The Toy Library, said, “Play is a serious business. Our mission, as a Social Enterprise, is to drive radical change in the way we engage with toys, starting from children and their families.

“Toys are the most plastic intensive industry in the world, and most have a really short shelf life.

‘There are better ways to provide our kids the variety of toys they need, while also caring for our planet.

‘We are delighted to be working with Community Foundation Ireland who are showing such a serious commitment to climate action and sustainability for their youngest citizens.”

For more information, visit Thetoylibrary, where families who want to share toys and host swap events can connect.

@thetoylibraryireland is also on Instagram.