Ljays fighters collect medals at Bristol Open

FOLLOWING their hugely successful show put on in Tallaght a couple of weeks ago, LJay’s Elite Martial Arts found themselves in the UK last weekend as several of their fighters competed at the of the most prestigious UK kickboxing tournaments, The Bristol Open.

Six fighters represented the club at the competition.

Jake Riddell fought in the senior -69kg light contact and kick light divisions medalling in both.

He would win bronze in light contact and silver in kick light.

Zak Riddell competed in the senior -63kg kick light and light contact divisions winning a silver in the former and a bronze in the latter.

The other brother to compete, Josh Riddell took part in the senior -74kg light contact where he won a bronze medal and the kick light division where he took home a silver.

Other participants from the club included Ava Condren FitzPatrick who competed in the senior female -60kg light contact and kick light divisions and won bronze and silver respectively.

Jack Lynch competed in the junior -63kg kick light and light contact divisions winning another bronze and silver combination.

Emmanuel Chukwuneta competed in the senior male -84kg light contact and kick light where he would also receive a silver and bronze medal.

Jake, Zak and Josh also competed in the kick light-74kg tag team event where they won silver. The next fighting trip for the family will be back into the UK for November as Zak has a fight scheduled for then.