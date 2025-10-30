Flock disappointed with Monza result

Daire Flock in action during the 9th round of the Clio Cup Series in Monza, Italy Photo Fabrizio Boldoni / DPPI

THE ninth and final round of the European Clio Cup Series was held in Monza, Italy last weekend.

Daire Flock took part in the competition which is sometimes known as ‘The Temple of Speed’ due to the velocity cars reach when on the track.

While still having a couple of niggling problems with the car and limited track time heading into Saturday’s qualifying session Daire was still confident in his qualifying position and the pace he would set. He did himself justice by finishing fourteenth out of 41 cars which put him in good stead ahead of the first race

In race one Daire got off to a good start before his momentum was derailed by an appearance of the safety car.

On the restart he lost several places and ended up at one stage in 18th position. He managed to fight back with what little time he had and achieve a 14th place finish.

Qualifying on Sunday went even better than it had the previous day with Daire finishing in eighth position.

His eight place position wouldn’t do him much good in the race itself however, knowing that he had to push his speed to maintain position Flock was hit by an out of control car which knocked him into a gravel trap and prematurely ended his race.

Flock spoke on the performance afterwards.

“I’m disappointed with the 2nd race. I felt I had the pace for a top five finish especially being the last race of the season.

‘The positive is, I knew I had the pace for a good result which I can take into next year’s championship, finishing 6th in the Juniors and 19th overall out of 61 competitors.

‘I would like to thank my sponsors, Gorilla Design for attending Saturday and ES Design & Engineering for attending Sunday.

‘This year would not have not been possible with my sponsors Gorilla Design, ES Design & Engineering, Glanhaze Distribution, Rygor Autos, family and friends for giving me this opportunity to race in Europe.

‘We now look forward to next season as we prepare for testing and the first race at Nagaro in France in April 2026.”