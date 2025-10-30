Towers victorious in u14 Division two championship

ROUND Tower Clondalkin Under 14s emerged victorious in their Division 2 Championship final after they defeated Raheny 2-10 to 2-04 with the match being played in Towers home ground last Sunday afternoon.

The game was redemption for Clondalkin who had previously been beaten by Raheny earlier on in the season by a goal.

The game was extremely even throughout the first half with both teams struggling to combat the harsh conditions.

Towers pulled away in the second half of the game and managed to accrue an eventual six point lead that would win them the game. Scorers include Saoirse O’Connor, Lily Flood, Roisin Higgins, KB Sherwin with Alissa Rooney and Sherwin also netting goals.

Manager Dermot Breslin spoke on the mindset the team had coming into the championship.

“Yeah we were pretty confident as we finished on top of the league after a final clincher match against Erins Isle.

‘We’d also beaten teams that Raheny had lost against which added to our confidence.”

Isles and Towers had established themselves as the two dominant sides in the league and they would play each other again in the championship with Erins Isle getting the nod this time.

Towers would win the remainder of their group games however as well as a semi final against St Judes and were expecting to end up playing Erins Isle once again in the final before Raheny managed to cause a big upset in the semi final and beat the Finglas side by a point.

There would be several big performances on the day with Saoirse O’Connor being the one to earn the Player of the Match award, though there were many on the day that could have competed for that honour.

This Towers squad has an extremely strong Dublin contingent making up its spine with Roisin Higgins, Roisin Byrne, Saoirse O Connor, Sadhbh Ward and Aoife Breslin.

Now playing in Division 1 next season Breslin spoke on the jump that his team will be making.

“Yeah look it’s a big challenge ahead. You’re playing the best teams in Dublin basically.

‘You’ve got all the usuals in there. Serious challenge ahead in Division 1.

‘We entered Division 2 the exact same way hoping we’d finish middle of the table with the aim of not getting hockeyed off the pitch and keeping games tight.

‘Low and behold we won the league and the cup. I’m not saying that’s going to happen this year. Playing Division 1 standard at u15s for the club is amazing.”