Commercials crowned Premier Inter Champions

COMMERCIALS continued their fine form in the Premier Intermediate Championship to secure the victory in the championship final against St Sylvesters in Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams will be playing in Senior 2 next year but it will be Commercials entering into the competitions as champions having not lost a single championship game for the entire season.

A huge first half display from Commercials saw the game essentially over by half time as they built up a huge 1-19 to 0-03 lead heading in at the interval.

They made the most of the breeze behind their backs for the first half and got off to the scoremark early with Diarmaid O Dulaing grabbing the first point of his 1-14 total tally within the first 60 seconds of the match.

Commercials stamped their authority early on in the game.

Adam Drewett along with O Dulaing would continue to add to the scoreline with Conor Cleary also contributing.

However, Commercials were able to truly dominate from the 23rd minute onward when St Sylvester’s player Killian O’Flynn was shown a red card for a high tackle on Tadhg Morris.

The miserable first half start for Sylvesters’ concluded with O Dulaing netting placing a low shot beyond the reach of David Kennedy just before halftime giving them a nineteen point lead.

Sylvester’s performed much better in the second half despite being a man down.

Still the lead was already far too great and despite their scoring from the likes of Eamonn, Ciaran & Darragh McLoughney and Cian Whitney they still found themselves down by a 13 point deficit.

Ultimately the task was too much for them and they would be unable to get themselves back into the game despite an impressive performance in the second half. The game would finish 1-22 to 0-13 with Commercials winning by a 12 point margin.

While they did not keep the pressure on throughout the game, that first half by Commercials showed exactly how dangerous they are as a team and will give thme even more confidence heading into the Senior 2 Championship next year when they will find themselves competing at a higher level.