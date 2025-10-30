St Marks claim victory in both camogie finals

ST MARKS emerged victorious in two Camogie finals over the weekend with their Under 15 and Under 14 sides picking up a championship and a shield win respectively.

The u15s played Cuala in the final of the Division 10 championship and won out by a large margin.

The match concluded a dominant championship campaign for St Marks which saw them remain undefeated throughout the group stage and go on to win it all.

The two sides actually played each other in the group stage and while Marks still came out on top it was a far more competitive game than their championship final encounter.

A number of players performed admirably for Marks with Layla Murphy being named player of the match after scoring two goals.

Sophie Jennings was another player who managed two goals while Cora McCarthy got the final goal on the day for St Marks.

Grace Green and captain Caoimhe Dunne were relentless throughout the match while Cora McCarthy played a key role in shoring up the backline and totally shutting down any incoming Cuala attack.

The u14s side also emerged victorious in their shield final when they played Setanta in Ballymun in the Division 5 championship.

After facing adversity throughout the first half a strong second half showing would be enough to secure them the win as they ran out winners with a 1-4 to 3-3 scoreline in their favour.

Led by captain Amber Sexton, goalkeeper Chloe Jennings would win player of the match for her excellent performance in goal which kept her side in the game.

Other players that played a key role for St Marks in the match included the likes of Ruby Wilson and Ava Pierce who were instrumental in getting Marks over the line.

Camogie has been something that has been worked on in St Marks over the years with the section seeing massive growth in a relatively short space of time.

U15s coach Erika McLoughlin spoke on the recent relationship between St Marks and camogie.

“100% [on whether the camogie section has grown in St Marks], when I stopped playing that’s when I said I’d take this team on.

‘So I’ve had all these girls since they were 6 or 7 years old all the way through.

‘There was a lull for a while before that, we didn’t have any juvenile teams.

‘Now we’ve got adults, minors, u15s, u14s, u12s, u10s and u9s.

‘We’ve put a lot of effort in with a lot of senior players coming on board looking to give back to the club. We wanted the same experience for the girls coming through that we had when we were younger.”