Towers beat Davis’ in c’ship final

ROUND Tower U15’s Camogie side emerged victorious in the Division 3 Championship final against Thomas Davis as they managed to pull off a seven point victory last Saturday in Abbottstown.

Towers built their lead quickly in the first half with Sinead Gleeson proving to be hugely effective as they found themselves leading by 0-05 to 0-01 early on in the match.

They were especially dominant in this first ten minute period and the scores that they made here would carry them through the game and would ultimately win them the match.

Faye Doherty played a huge role in the game grabbing both of Tower’s goals in the second half.

Complementing the firepower up front is an impressive back six of players that ensure that Towers keep scores against them to a minimum.

A key member of this defence is Laoise O’Sullivan who lines out for Dublin also.

The side had some incredibly impressive performances throughout the campaign winning the Feile and achieving promotion in the league.

They felt that they had to perform in the championship this year, particularly given that they were knocked out of the Semi Final a year ago by Naomh Fionnbarra. Manager Fergal McDonagh touched on the ambitions of the squad heading into the championship campaign.

“It was very much on our minds that we needed to win it. We won the feile and got promoted in the league so it was very much on our mind.

‘We felt that we should have gone all the way last year and didn’t, losing out in the semi final.

‘We had a lot of strong performances throughout the year and a lot of big wins. We’re very determined to get up into the top divisions.”

Towers certainly delivered and would avenge their defeat the previous year by knocking out Fionnbarra this time around in a fairly one sided game.

‘Along with the aforementioned firepower on the team they were massively helped out by the likes of Rachel Thompson, Sarah Fagan, Alexa Long and Molly Nolan.

‘The only game that Towers have lost this season was a league decider against Kevins which stopped them from achieving a 100% unbeaten record.

McDonagh spoke on the upcoming jump to Division 2.

“It is a step up but I’d be fairly confident that we will be able to be competitive at that level.

‘Whether we win it out or not but we’d be very confident that we can hold our own in Division 2. I think we will be okay though, we are backed up by a Division 1 14s team as well.