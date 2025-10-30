Sarsfields emerge victorious in inter championship final

LUCAN Sarsfields overcame Scoil Uí Chonaill by nine points in the Intermediate Hurling Championship final in Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon after a dominant second half performance.

Both teams had achieved their primary ambition of promotion to the Premier Intermediate Championship heading into the game however the question remained as to who was the greater team between the two.

A tight encounter was anticipated and certainly delivered in the first half at least with both teams sitting on 0-10 as the halftime whistle went.

Lucan goalkeeper Cathal Doody played a pivotal role in the game for his team with his first major action of the game being a massive save in the 28th minute to deny Neil O’Flynn what looked to be a certain goal.

This ensured the two sides went into the break level and Doody found himself called into action once again shortly after the restart.

Sarsfields found themselves with a penalty awarded against them however Doody was on hand to make an inspired save from Scoil Uí Chonaill’s Barry Cushen to keep his side well in the game and provide them with the inspiration to start some attacks of their own.

He was the subject of further heroics just over 10 minutes later as he made two saves in quick succession to deny Jack Kennedy and then Fionn Daly goals.

At the other end attacker Joey Dunne had played a key role in getting Sarsfields a healthy three point lead.

Now with all the momentum behind them they ran amuck and added further to the score tally.

Sean Langton was successful with a hugely impressive shot from serious range while Cian McHugh would put the contest beyond doubt with three scores in quick succession to ensure that Sarsfields would emerge as champions.