Gardaí discover sub-machine gun in Wicklow during West Dublin prison drug investigation

Gardaí continuing to investigate the supply of controlled substances into prisons in West Dublin have seized a sub-machine gun in North Wicklow on Tuesday evening.

Members of the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) stopped and searched a vehicle as part of a planned operation in the Dublin 22 area on Tuesday, October 28.

They seized approximately €40,000 worth of controlled drugs, a number of electronic devices, additional contraband and a high-tech drone, and arrested two men, both in their 40s.

The suspected drug, cocaine, heroin, cannabis and MDMA, were individually wrapped and packaged for conveyance.

During a follow-up search carried out by the DCRT at a premises in North Wicklow that same evening, a Mac-10, 9mm Sub-Machine gun was seized.

The firearm is now subject to forensic and ballistic examination, and an investigation is ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.

One of the two males who were arrested on Tuesday afternoon has since been charged.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Wednesday, October 29.

The second arrested male remained in Garda custody.