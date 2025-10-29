Two arrested after Gardaí seize €40k drugs and drone in prison smuggling operation

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized a drone, drugs and “additional contraband” after stopping a vehicle in south Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the supply of controlled substances into prisons in west Dublin, Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) stopped a vehicle in the Dublin 22 area on Tuesday, October 28.

Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and seized approximately €40,000 worth of controlled drugs (subject to analysis), a number of electronic devices, additional contraband and a high-tech drone.

The suspected drug, cocaine, heroin, cannabis and MDMA, were individually wrapped and packaged for conveyance.

Two males, both in their 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.

Investigations are ongoing according to a Garda spokesperson.

“An Garda Síochána continues to support the Irish Prison Service operationally with ongoing operations intended to disrupt, interdict and prosecute attempts to introduce contraband into prisons,” they said.