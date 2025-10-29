September Team of the Month is Shamrock Rover’s U14s

Tom O’Reilly, Shamrock Rovers U14s coach receives the Active South Dublin Sport Team of the Month Award for September from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel and William O’Connor, news editor, The Echo

Shamrock Rovers U14’s side had an excellent month in September lifting the Eddie Wallace Cup.

The win is the culmination of years of work which has seen the side develop into one of the most dominant underage teams in the country.

Coach Tom O’Reilly spoke on the team and its continued progression.

“It hasn’t just been this year. I’ve been with the team five years now and it’s been a slow and steady success.

‘The last three years we’ve only lost one game in the league so to win something like the Eddie Wallace Cup was the icing on the cake.”

The team have done exceptionally well in their first season in the national league this year and let alone losing a game, the team only conceded a single goal on their route to the final of the Eddie Wallace Cup.

“When you look at the bigger picture, obviously winning the trophy was great but what we learned along the way, how the boys developed in getting to the final, I think that was the biggest thing. How they improved technically and tactically, stuff like that.”

The side have not just performed well domestically however with a trip to the UK recently showing they are able to compete on an international stage.