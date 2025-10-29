September Sports Star of the Month is Derek Tohill

Derek Tohill receives the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month Award for September from Bernard Robinson, Active South Dublin Community Sports Officer, Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel and Emma Kennedy, MD, The Echo.

Derek Tohill was named the overall national rallycross champion for 2025 and has already started the 2026 season with a big performance at Mondello Park at the start of October.

The win this year was his ninth Irish title in a row and Tohill will be aiming to secure a decade worth of titles in 2026.

Along with his success in the Irish championships, Tohill looks set to secure a prestigious British championship crown should he maintain his current form.

The final two rounds of the British championship take place in two weeks time at Lydden Hill with Tohill currently possessing a 20 point lead over his nearest rival.

Tohill has also competed in the French and Nordic Championships this year but spoke on the need to finish the season strongly over the next few weeks.

“Big push and a big effort. All hands on the pump to try and win that [British Championships], we’ve tried a little bit of the French Championships this year and the Nordic Championships so it’s been absolutely flat out.

‘Hoping to end the season on a high with a big effort now in a couple of weeks with no stone left unturned.”