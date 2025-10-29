Search
September Sports Star of the Month is Derek Tohill
Derek Tohill receives the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month Award for September from Bernard Robinson, Active South Dublin Community Sports Officer, Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel and Emma Kennedy, MD, The Echo.

September Sports Star of the Month is Derek Tohill

Echo StaffOctober 29, 2025 4:35 pm

Derek Tohill was named the overall national rallycross champion for 2025 and has already started the 2026 season with a big performance at Mondello Park at the start of October.

The win this year was his ninth Irish title in a row and Tohill will be aiming to secure a decade worth of titles in 2026.

Along with his success in the Irish championships, Tohill looks set to secure a prestigious British championship crown should he maintain his current form.

The final two rounds of the British championship take place in two weeks time at Lydden Hill with Tohill currently possessing a 20 point lead over his nearest rival.

Tohill has also competed in the French and Nordic Championships this year but spoke on the need to finish the season strongly over the next few weeks.

“Big push and a big effort. All hands on the pump to try and win that [British Championships], we’ve tried a little bit of the French Championships this year and the Nordic Championships so it’s been absolutely flat out.

‘Hoping to end the season on a high with a big effort now in a couple of weeks with no stone left unturned.”

Read More


Ronanstown and Quarryvale advance in LFA Junior Cup

Sport

THERE were wins for Ronanstown, Quarryvale, and ROC Celtic in the LFA Junior Cup at the weekend, reports John Mooney. Ronanstown FC...

Locals in running for Player of Year awards

Sport

THE nominees for the 2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Awards have been confirmed ahead of a ceremony on November 14. While...

Boden delight

Sport

BALLYBODEN St Endas have won their fifth Dublin Senior 1 Football championship following victory over Na Fianna in Parnell Park last Saturday...

Faughs tops in Senior Two Camogie final

Sport

FAUGHS Celtics have emerged victorious in the Camogie Senior 2 championship this year following a win in the final against Castleknock last...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST