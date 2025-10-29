Charlie wins bronze in European C’ships

CHARLIE Joyce Connolly of Jobstown Boxing Club picked up a bronze medal at the U15 European Championships last week in the 63kg weight class.

He faced Lithuanian fighter Danas Sestakovas in the quarter final stage where he won a unanimous decision winning every round on the judges scorecard.

He then progressed on to the semi final stage where he came up against English fighter Zidane Tazeem. Connolly fought admirably but would ultimately lose the bout via split decision.

The fight was incredible close with Connolly just losing each round via split decision.

“He was [annoyed], but he put in a top performance and wasn’t disheartened.

‘We couldn’t fault the performance. The boy was just a really tall awkward southpaw.

‘He was a lot bigger than Charlie, Charlie is a big lad but we just found the opponent a bit awkward.

‘He boxed exceptionally though it was split the whole way. If it had gone the other way they couldn’t have complained either.”

Connolly was selected for the irish squad after putting in superb showings in the Cadet Championships earlier this year.

Selected for further assessments he passed the checks regarding fitness, technique and capability and was chosen to travel to Montenegro to represent Ireland at the European championships.

In earning the Bronze medal he has become the sixth fighter from Jobstown to medal at a european championships, a distinction the club is very proud to hold given its relatively short history.

The club has the opportunity to add four more titles to the collection with the under 23 European Championships taking place towards the end of November.

Tiffany Spencer, Adam Olanyian, Ryan Jenkins and Tadhg O’Donnell will all be taking part representing Ireland and hoping to bolster Jobstown’s trophy cabinet even further.