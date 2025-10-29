Walshe smashes more records in Toronto

ELLEN Walshe has won even more medals in the final stretch of the Swimming World Cup which was held in Toronto last week.

Walshe earned another silver medal in the 200m Butterfly after accomplishing the same the week previous.

The Templeogue swimmer entered the final as the seventh seed and dropped over two seconds off her existing record finishing with a time of 2:02.73 setting a new Irish record in the process.

The race also saw Walshe break the Irish record for the third consecutive week in a row with the current time being the 2:02.73 achieved in Toronto. Before this World Cup the Irish record was five seconds slower at 2:07.04 and had stood since 1997.

Walshe also had the opportunity to compete in the 100m Individual Medley final but opted out of the event in order to focus on the Butterfly.

Walshe would also pick up another gold medal to her tally with a victory in the 400m Individual Medley where she would destroy the Irish record that she had set just a week prior.

The Templeogue swimmer took the win with over a second to spare on her closest rival in a new Irish Record of 4:22.97, hacking over two seconds off the standard she set last week of 4:25.38.

Walshe had owned the previous record of 4:26.52 from the World Aquatics World Championships (SC) in 2021 where she won a silver medal.

Second after the Butterfly and Backstroke legs, a monster Breaststroke swim, over a second faster than last weeks in 1:14.2, saw her take a lead she never relinquished, winning out over Canada’s Mary Sophie Harvey (4:24.25) and Japan’s Mio Narita (4:26.43).

The following day Walshe would improve her medal haul even further with another silver medal, this time in the 200m Individual Medley breaking her own 2024 Irish Record of 2:05.52 with a time of 2:04.75.

This took her total medal haul to seven over the past three weekends as well as breaking six Irish records in the process.

She will now be looking towards the European Championships which will be held in Lublin, Poland at the start of December.