Local authority pays almost €2m in public liability claims

“When you look at that figure, it’s phenomenal.”

South Dublin County Council has paid out almost €2 million in settlements this year for public liability claims made against them.

The local authority has shed €1,998,033 to settle 170 claims between January 1 and September 30, 2025, with the total anticipated to pass the €2 million mark when the final three months of the year are recorded.

The 170 public liability claims recorded include both personal injury and property damage claims that were settled in the nine-month period.

Councillor Justin Sinnott noted that the council have “a job of work to do” to lower the “phenomenal” figure and ensure they don’t lose millions annually to claims and reduce the chance of liability for such claims.

Cllr Sinnott said: “This is a loss of funding to the local authority. For me, it’s about focusing on ensuring that within the county, within public realm, that we mitigate as much risk as possible.

“That we don’t leave any reason for something to happen.”

The figure lying less than two thousand shy of €2 million is money that could go elsewhere, be it repairing paths or funding future council projects.

Irish Public Bodies Insurance manage all claims on behalf of the council since the beginning of 2014.

Sinnott noted that the cost of the council’s insurance would rise if numbers do not drop and that would only add to the issue as it would mean even more money unavailable to be used towards the county’s development.

“I’m sure the Executive are doing it – [we need to] look at those 170 claims and see which of those claims could be avoidable in the future.

“We’re never going to get to a situation where we don’t have any claims in but the 170 is very, very high, taking into account the property damage claims as well.

“I think the onus is on the local authority to look at how can we mitigate in the future? How many of those claims could have been prevented? And to look into the future in terms of getting that number well down.”

