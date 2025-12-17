Over €180,000 collected in litter fines

The council has raised over €180k from illegal dumping fines

Over €180,000 has been raised by the council from illegal littering and dumping fines over the past three-year period.

Figures shared by South Dublin County Council’s director of Climate Action show that a total of €180,340 has been collected in fines issued under littering and waste management legislation since 2022.

According to the data provided by SDCC’s director of Climate Action Teresa Walsh, the total number of complaints made under the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and investigated by the Litter Warden service from 2022 up to October 2025 was 6,045.

All incidents of illegal dumping reported or detected in any area are investigated by the Council’s Litter Warden Service and all dumped material is searched for evidence, she said in reply to a question from Cllr Yvonne Collins (FF).

“Where evidence is found, the appropriate enforcement action is taken under the Litter Pollution Act 1997, as amended.

“Increasingly, it is found that no personal information relating to polluters is contained within the dumped material, with personal information having been removed or shredded,” she noted.

Cllr Collin’s question, submitted to the full council meeting on Monday, December 8, asked details of revenue raised by fines “under both litter pollution and waste management legislation”.

“Fines issued under the Waste Management Act 1996… are focused on permit holders and compliance with same,” Ms Walsh said in her reply to Cllr Collins, with €93,000 in fines under this legislation collected since 2022.

