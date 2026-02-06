Local authority shortlisted for eight LAMA categories

The Local Authority Members Association (LAMA) have announced the shortlist for the 2026 LAMA All-Ireland Community & Council Awards.

These awards shine a spotlight on the incredible collaboration between communities and councils.

They provide a platform to showcase outstanding local initiatives, honour unsung heroes, and acknowledge the remarkable contributions that enrich and strengthen our communities with SDCC shortlisted in 8 of the 24 available categories.

South Dublin County Council has been recognised for the following eight projects – Council of The Year, Best Enterprise & Start-Up Hub: Work IQ,, Best Community Scale Enhancements: Grand Canal Greenway, Best Transformative Capital Projects: Corkagh Park Regeneration , Reimagining Public Places Award: Parthalán Place, Best Sustainable Infrastructure & Climate Action: Innovation Apartments, Community Wellbeing Initiative: Regeneration of West Tallaght Parks and Best CSR Project in a Community: Tesco Ireland Community Fund

Colm Ward, Chief Executive of SDCC, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in eight categories for the 2026 LAMA Awards including Council of the Year.

‘This is significant recognition and endorsement of our ambition, innovation and commitment which highlights the impact of our work in delivering transformative projects that support sustainable urban development, climate action and thriving communities.

‘I want to acknowledge and thank our elected members, our staff and our project teams, whose commitment, dedication and expertise continue to drive positive change and create lasting opportunities for everyone who lives, works and invests in South Dublin.”

Mayor Cllr Pamela Kearns, said: “This year’s LAMA nominations are a strong endorsement of the vision, commitment and hard work that goes into delivering real outcomes for the people of South Dublin.

‘To be shortlisted in eight categories is a significant achievement and reflects the strength of collaboration between our communities, elected members and council staff.

‘These projects demonstrate how local government can lead positive change, enhance quality of life and build sustainable, vibrant places for current and future generations.”

The 2026 Awards will take place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on February 28. This year celebrates three major milestones: the 20th anniversary of the Awards, 40 years of the LAMA Executive

