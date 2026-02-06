Priory Market to welcome new businesses as vendors move on

The new year is bringing some menu changes to Tallaght’s Priory Market, as they are set to welcome three exciting new businesses soon.

Priory Market, which launched in June 2025, is home to 12 individual food stalls, with three of their original venders now moving “on to new adventures”.

Mama’s Boy, which offered a signature take on the Vietnamese street-food staple bánh mì, announced their departure from Priory on January 13.

“It’s with great sadness that I have to announce Mama’s Boy will be ceasing operations indefinitely,” owner Rory Carron said, adding that Sunday, January 18 was to be their last day at the market.

“It’s been an incredible journey over the last three years but I’ve decided it’s time to move on to something else,” he said, thanking his customers, suppliers and “the countless independent food producers that helped me along the way”.

Latin-Irish fusion stall Flavouritos, owned by Venezuelan chef Marian Garcia Vivolo, announced their stall closure in December, while Zaira, which offered Lebanese cuisine with a Brazilian twist, also closed late last year.

Speaking to The Echo, Priory Market’s Enterprise and Project Manager Amy Keatinge wished all three “every success in their next chapter”, adding that “we loved having them at Priory Market and are grateful for the incredible flavours and experiences they brought to our customers”.

She said Priory Market is a “catalyst for other start-ups and artisans”, and aims to encourage “greater social and commercial life back to Tallaght village and contribute to a sense of pride of place and a thriving atmosphere”.

“With that being said, we have no permanent ‘lease’ here – Priory Market offers a shared rental model which gives food entrepreneurs the space, flexibility and platform to connect with a vibrant community of food lovers.”

One new offering now on the menu at Priory Market is Priory Potager, which launched on December 8, and serves up traditional Irish dishes such as stew and coddle, with two more new vendors to come, according to Amy.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome three exciting new businesses soon and can’t wait to share their culinary offerings with our customers,” she said.

“Priory Market remains a vibrant launchpad for new ideas, cuisines, and local food businesses to shine.”

