Research Day dedicated to brain health dementia in the Civic

(Left) Dr Laura O'Philbin, Research Policy Manager at the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Right) Professor Sean Kennelly, consultant physician in geriatric and stroke medicine in Tallaght University Hospital

“THIS event was inspired by a clear and growing need for trustworthy, accessible and evidence-backed information about brain health and dementia.” explains Dr. Laura O’Philbin, Research Policy Manager at the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Join the Civic Theatre for a free public research day dedicated to brain health, dementia and ways to support wellbeing at every stage of life.

Featuring leading researchers and clinicians from across Ireland, the event will share the latest evidence-based insights in a clear, accessible way and equip attendees with practical actions they can use in everyday life.

Local dementia and community services will also be on hand to provide information, advice and resources, making this a valuable opportunity to connect with supports in your area.

Designed for the public, including people living with dementia and family carers, the event also welcomes researchers and healthcare professionals.

Whether you are looking to understand brain health, stay informed about new research, or connect with support in your community, there is something for everyone.

Above all, this event reinforces a hopeful message: it is never too early or too late to look after our brain health. ‘Brain Health and Dementia’ is a dementia-inclusive event, and quiet areas will be available.

This event is hosted by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Dementia Research Network Ireland and is made possible with support from the Health Research Board.

‘Brain Health and Dementia: Understanding and Connection’ opens at 10am in the Civic Theatre on February 25; tickets are free, but booking is required.

