Westside come to life in K-Pop Demon Hunter in Dancing with the Stars

“We were approached by the creative team last November, as they were looking for dancers to join the show’s professional dancers in a ‘K-Pop Demon Hunter’ segment,” explains a spokesperson for WestSide Performing Arts.

During RTE’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’s Movie Week night on January 18, the ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ pro dance came to life, with WestSiders sharing the floor alongside ‘DWTS’ pros.

WestSide’s next generation of dancers from Celbridge, Kimmage, Longwood, Lucan, Naas, Newbridge, Rathdrum, Rush, and Walkinstown went through the exciting new process of taking their craft from rehearsal studio to live television.

This all started when they were approached by the ‘DWTS’ creative team last November, as one of the choreographers, Neil O’Brien, asked if any students were available to dance, having worked with WestSide before.

The students joined the show’s professional dancers in a few rehearsal sessions before Christmas, had costume fittings with the costume team, and were in the studio for camera rehearsals the weekend of the show.

The spokesperson remarks that the best part of preparing for the performance was that “we knew it would be a learning experience for the students” as “everyone in that studio is at the top of their game.”

When asked about challenges, the spokesperson states that the only real challenge was the students having to “adapt to live TV as a medium”, pointing out that one must be aware of where the camera is at all times as well as memorising and performing the routine.

They continue, “It was a real learning curve, and they embraced the challenge.”

Following WestSide’s success at the Global Dance Open last year and at ‘Can You Dance?’,, they decided their next project to focus on was to enter the Dance World Cup this year.

Its qualifiers are in April of this year, with the finals in July; rehearsals have begun in the studio already.

Meanwhile, they are also on the lookout for businesses interested in “supporting the students as they compete on a world stage”, as they “know the cost of sending a team to such a prestigious competition”.

The spokesperson would like to thank all at Shinawil, the crew and creatives, including Darren, Lilanna, Josh, Neil and all the pro dancers who “embraced working with the next generation.”

Congratulations to all involved on a successful performance.

