Local Faces: Antoinette Martin

Neurodivergence amongst Irish children is a problem that seriously affects more and more parents in our communities, writes Ken Doyle.

Like in many of our public services in 2025, help and support can be extremely difficult to source.

Our Faces of the Community star this week, is the Ballyfermot mother of a neurodivergent child, who is the very definition of an unsung hero.

Antoinette Martin, a lifelong Ballyfermot girl was tired of waiting for the authorities to do something to help her and her precious 11-year-old son James, so she did the only thing she felt was available to her.

She gathered together a group of similarly struggling parents from the area and set up ‘Neuro Vibe Tribe,’ a support group for parents of neurodivergent children.

For context, some reports now suggest that between 15 per cent and 20 per cent of children born today are, to a greater or lesser extent, neurodivergent. So Antoinette and the gang certainly have their work cut out for them going forward.

Examples of neurodivergent conditions in young people include, but are certainly not limited to ADHD, Dyspraxia, Autism and Dyslexia.

It must be said at this point that these children may be differently set up for life and may experience difficulties in the outside world, but far from being troublesome and difficult, they’re just different.

This is one of the messages that Antoinette and the group are very keen to get across to people.

“Well I’m a Ballyfermot girl all my life. I’m from Lough Conn originally and was schooled at St Louise’s, then Caritas College for Leaving Cert and then I went to ITT Tallaght, eventually graduating with a degree in Business Management.”

“Not too long after, little James arrived and I suppose my life has been devoted to him ever since.”

“I’ll admit, it was hard sometimes and I didn’t feel I was getting the support I needed from state sources. I know how difficult it is for them so I didn’t blame them too much.”

“I did however decide I needed to set up a network of parents who were in the same boat as me. I had a brainwave and decided the name ‘Neuro Vibe Tribe’ sounded quite cool and I then set about setting up a committee of some people I knew and some I didn’t. I was so lucky I ended up surrounded by a wonderful group of people who were every bit as dedicated as I was.”

Antoinette makes sure that she mentions by name, the rest of the ‘Neuro Vibe Tribe’ gang and The Echo is only too happy to give them a shout-out.

So alongside Antoinette, the chairperson, looking after the socials, is Shona McGann, vice-chair and events organiser. There’s Suzanne O’Brien, who looks after fundraising, Amanda Smith, events, secretary Paula Tansey, Patrice Gunnery, fundraising, and Wes Dargan and Keith Wren, who are the treasurers.

Antoinette positively gushes as she’s giving me the above names. She’s extraordinarily pleased to work with these people and is quick to mention that they’ve all become valued friends, all dedicated to the fight to make their area a better place for all neurodivergent people.

Although the group was only set up in June last year, it has made impressive strides in the Ballyfermot area already.

Already in November, they launched the Autism Family Train at Ballyfermot Civic Centre. Such dignitaries as Adam CEO of AsIAm, and former Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste. These contacts, and the network That Neuro Vibe Tribe are now a part of, can only bode well for future success.

“We’re flying, and delighted with the response we’ve been given by the local area. We’ve had great feedback from the people (everyone these days knows someone with a neurodivergent child), and local businesses have also given us a great dig-out.”

“Meave Gilmore, Borland’s and Jackie’s Florist on Ballyfermot Road, along with the local swimming pool and the Civic Centre have been great, and hopefully they’ll work alongside us to achieve our goal.”

In asking Antoinette what that goal is, her response is succinct: “We want to make Ballyfermot the first Dublin area which is Neurodivergence Friendly.

“Then after that, we’ll spread our programme as far and wide as we can.”

As you might expect from a Ballyer girl, Antoinette is from a tight-knit family.

“Sadly my dad Frank passed away some years ago but I’ve got my brother and sister David and Darina who are very supportive.”

Antoinette hasn’t mentioned the star of the show, and the woman without whom life would be a whole lot tougher, her dear mother Theresa.

“The best thing is that James loves and trusts her, and he just adores his granny.

She understands him and is able to keep him calm, happy and engaged. I’d be lost without her.”

Antoinette is a delight to talk to and she’s a one-woman community asset. It’s great to know that people within our communities will just roll their sleeves up and get on with what needs to be done.

She’s an example to all of us, but of course, she’s far too modest to admit that.

“I just do my best. James is my only child so I don’t know anything else. You play with the cards you’re dealt, don’t you?”