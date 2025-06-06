Search
Relay for Life raises over €46,000 to fight cancer
Alessia MicalizziJune 6, 2025 2:42 pm

Some 500 people took part in the Relay for Life 24-hour lap to fight and raise awareness of cancer at the weekend in Corkagh Park.

“This year was the best yet,” said Relay for Life South County Dublin co-founder, Caroline Corcoran, with over €46,000 raised for the Irish Cancer Society and 16 teams participating in the lap.

