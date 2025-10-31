Local Faces: Caroline Creaner
Apologies for starting with a difficult topic this week but please bear with me, things are not as bleak as they may appear to be, writes Ken Doyle.
Dementia is a condition which is on the rise with around 11 thousand Irish people diagnosed in Ireland annually.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘Myself, the GP and the system let the family down’ – consultantTallaght
A hospital consultant has apologised to the relatives of a Dublin woman who died from a toxic side-effect of a drug prescribed...
Man (25) refused to leave garda station fined €250Tallaght
A MAN who refused to leave a garda station when asked to leave by gardai was fined at Tallaght District Court.Alex Daly...
Man caught transporting €496,384 worth of cannabis sealed in boxes is jailedTallaght
A man who was caught transporting just under €500,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed for three years and three months, reports...
Calls for IBAL to only consider commercial and open areasTallaght
Councillors have called for Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) to “only consider commercial and open public realm areas” when compiling their yearly...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.