Youth Club raise €1k for school from sale of calendar
Newcastle Youth Club presented €1,000 to Principal Loftus of St Finian’s National School after raising funds through the sale of calendars.
The youth club had committed to donating funds from the sale of calendars to the local community.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
