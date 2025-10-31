Youth Club raise €1k for school from sale of calendar

Children of St Finian’s who attend Newcastle Youth Club at the presentation were volunteers Ger Nolan, Sinead McInerney, Declan Longeran, Bronagh O’Rourke with principal Jonathan Loftus

Newcastle Youth Club presented €1,000 to Principal Loftus of St Finian’s National School after raising funds through the sale of calendars.

The youth club had committed to donating funds from the sale of calendars to the local community.