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Local Faces: Christy McDonnell
Christy McDonnell was the Four Districts St Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal

Local Faces: Christy McDonnell

Echo StaffApril 10, 2026 12:02 pm

IF ANY of our readers took a trip to see the Four Districts St Patrick’s Day around Brittas, Saggart, Newcastle and of course Rathcoole, they would have had a treat, writes Ken Doyle.

The always fantastic, but even better this year, Parade happened because of the hard work of people volunteering behind the scenes.

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