Fuel protestors block N81 Tallaght bypass

WATCH:

Motorists are advised to avoid the N81 Tallaght bypass due to an ongoing protest against fuel prices, reports James Roulston Mooney.

A tractor and numerous lorries are fixed in place on the lanes heading northbound across from the Circle K and other drivers are needing to use the hard shoulder to pass.

One of the pumps at the fuel station has a sign on it that states that it is ‘out of service’ and ‘out of use.’

This local event is part of an ongoing protest against the rise of fuel costs in the country, with many tractors and lorry drivers moving in flocks towards the city centre to state their case.

The CSO stated that average diesel prices rose by 31c in March compared to February and that petrol rose by 18c in the same period.

There were similar scenes in Clondalkin yesterday along the Naas Road also, and the M1 and M50, as well as more roads across the county, have also been affected.

The Government are expected to meet with representatives of the agricultural contractors, farmers, the haulage industry to discuss the issue.

Representatives of the protesters are also expected to join.

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