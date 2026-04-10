Food with passion: Smoky Spanish Hotpot

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

To thank me for hosting a Colleague Cookery demo sessions on Zoom, I was sent Mary Berry’s new cookbook ‘Love to Cook’ which is a beautiful book.

I love to cook and I love Mary Berry as her style of cooking is my style of cooking, hearty, homely, traditional, family inspired but most importantly simple and delicious.

I adore when I get a new book taking time to flick through the recipes and getting inspiration for something new and what I want to try first.

As Spring has yet to arrive, I was craving something warm and comforting and I was reminded of this recipe for Mary’s Spanish Hotpot.

In essence it’s a stew / casserole, one pot supper that’s tomato based with lots of smoky earthy hits from the paprika, saffron and chorizo.

Quick and easy to make, served with champ mash this always goes down a storm when I make it and it’s a recipe in my repertoire I return to over and over again.

The smells as this simmers away on the stove are simply delicious!

Ingredients: (Serves 4)

500g of Pork fillet steak cut into thin strips

1 tablespoon of runny honey

2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil

150g chorizo, diced

1 large onion, chopped

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and diced

1 red pepper, deseeded and diced

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

2 teaspoons of paprika

2 tablespoons of plain flour

2 tablespoons of tomato puree

Pinch of saffron (Optional as it’s quite expensive)

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

300ml of hot chicken stock

2 bay leaves

Seal salt & black pepper for seasoning

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley

Method

Place the sliced pork fillet into a bowl and drizzle the honey over it. Turn to coat and season with some sea salt and black pepper.

Heat the oil in large flameproof casserole dish over a high heat. Add the pork, I would suggest cooking too batches so not to overcrowd the pan as you want the pork to brown quickly. Once browned remove from the pan and set aside.

You might need to add a little extra drizzle of oil to the pan and then add in the diced chorizo and cook until nice and crisp. Then add the onion, peppers and garlic powder and fry off for a few minutes.

Sprinkle in the flour and paprika then the tomato puree and saffron. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and stock, give it a good stir and allow to come to boiling point then reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Season and add the bay leaves and allow to simmer for 30 – 40 minutes.

Return the browned off pork and cook for 5 minutes, remove the bay leaves and stir in the chopped parsley to serve.

Serve with champ mash or rice or even on its own with some crusty brown bread.

This can be cooked up to 8 hours ahead and reheated before serving – this dish also freezes well so it’s a great recipe for batch cooking if you like to get ahead.

As you know I am a huge fan of one pot on the hob dinners and this recipe meets that criteria perfectly.

Earthy, smoky, rich in colour, busting with flavour and texture, this is a perfect comforting alternative to a standard stew or casserole – that’s a little bit different and special.

I return to this dish over and over again – it’s really delicious!

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