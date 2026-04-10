Average price of a three bed semi-detached house is €435k

The average list price nationally rose by 3.7% in the year to March 2026, according to the latest Daft.ie Sales Report.

This marks the slowest rate of increase since late 2023. Nationally, the average price of a three-bed semi-detached home in the first quarter of the year was €435,000. Listed prices are now, on average, 42% above their pre-Covid levels and just 9% below their Celtic Tiger peak.

A similar pattern is evident in transaction prices. Analysis of transactions registered in the Property Price Register and matched to the Daft.ie database suggests that prices rose by 5.6% in the year to March, again the slowest rate of increase since 2023. In quarterly terms, transaction prices were broadly stable between December and March.

The typical gap between the initial listed price and the ultimate transaction price – a measure of market heat – was 5.8% nationally in early 2026, down from one percentage point in the last six months.

The latest figures point to an increasingly uneven housing market, with signs of stabilisation emerging first in urban areas. In Dublin, list price inflation slowed to 2.5% in the year to March, while transaction prices fell slightly in the first quarter.

A similar pattern is evident in the other major cities, where list prices rose by just 0.7% year-on-year. By contrast, inflation remains higher outside the main cities, from 5% in Leinster to 8% in Connacht-Ulster, reflecting more acute supply constraints.

These differences are closely linked to trends in supply. On March 1st, there were just over 10,100 second-hand homes for sale nationwide, up 6% on a year ago but still less than half the pre-pandemic norm of over 26,000.

This modest improvement is concentrated in urban markets.

In Dublin, availability has increased significantly and is now much closer to pre-Covid levels, while in much of the country supply remains severely constrained

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