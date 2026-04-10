JOIN the Civic Theatre’s workshops in a youth-focused street dance event created for you to learn, connect, and jam.

This event brings young dancers together in a shared space; beginners and experienced movers side by side.

Expect open jams, beginner-friendly workshops, DJing basics, and the chance to experience real battle culture in a supportive environment.

This street dance event is going down in Dublin 24, in collaboration with The Civic and Dance2Connect; built for young dancers ready to level up.

No pressure. No judgement. Just music, movement, and community.

Come as you are. Leave inspired.

This is where the next generation of Irish street dance meets.

If you are interested in competition, following on from the Workshops, ‘Level-Up Dance Street Dance Battle Finals’ will take place in July in The Civic Theatre in Tallaght.

Introductory Workshop 1 took place on Tuesday March 31 for 10 – 15 Year olds from 11am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm (25 participants per session).

Parental consent required.

Introductory Workshop 2 took place on Wednesday April 1 for 16 -20 Year olds from 11am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm (25 participants per session).

For booking and info see civictheatre.ie or call 01 4627477.

These workshops will be presented by The Civic in association with Matt Szczerek.

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