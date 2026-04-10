St Mary’s GAA Club submit information on new 3G all-weather pitch proposals

ST MARY’S GAA Club have submitted additional information for a new 3G all-weather pitch in Pairc Mhuire in Saggart.

The plans include the replacement of an existing grass training pitch with a synthetic grass 3G all-weather pitch (maximum size 74m x 34.5m), installation of perimeter weld-mesh fencing of varying heights (1.2m to 3.0m), installation of ball-stop netting and posts behind goals, flood lighting columns and all associated hard and soft landscaping and ancillary works, including new steps and a pedestrian entrance to St Mary’s National School.

The local authority sought information on the site as it’s in close proximity to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a protected structure and described as a ‘Limestone Church, Tower & Drinking Trough.

Planning applications for development in proximity to a Protected Structure may require a Design Statement to outline how the proposal responds to the setting and special interest of the Protected Structure and its curtilage. Pastiche designs that confuse new features / structures with older and original features / structures should be avoided the council noted.

The applicant has not submitted a design statement discussing the possible impact of the proposed development on the protected structure, the applicant is requested to submit the required details to assess impact on the neighbouring protected structure.

The applicant is also to submit details on the floodlighting, submit details regarding the proposed entrance including relevant ground levels and dimensions, Green Infrastructure and Surface Water.

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