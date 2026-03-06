Search
Local Faces: Dawn NicÍomhair
Dawn NicÍomhair went to school at Scoil Caitlín Maude and Coláiste de hÍde

Local Faces: Dawn NicÍomhair

Echo StaffMarch 6, 2026 1:37 pm

DIA dhaoibh mo chairde, Aon Scéal? To mark Seachtain na Gaeilge, the Irish language and cultural festival running from the 1st of March until Lá Fhéile Pádraig we thought we’d drop a cúpla focal on you, writes Ken Doyle.

The opening sentence above means ‘Hello my friends, any story?’

Read More


CCTV installed to deter illegal dumping is vandalised

Tallaght

CCTV cameras that were temporarily installed to deter illegal dumping in a Jobstown estate were vandalised towards the end of their deployment.Council...

Forest project will provide important oasis for wildlife

Tallaght

Up to 600 native Irish trees have been planted on the grounds of Mount Seskin Community College as part of project developing...

Two blood tests that can help predict people with Alzheimer’s disease

Tallaght

Researchers at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) and the School of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin have identified two blood tests that can...

‘You need to realise the effect you are having on her’

Tallaght

A MAN received a six-month sentence suspended for a period of 12 months following a breach of a Safety Order, a court...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST