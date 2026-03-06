Local Faces: Dawn NicÍomhair
DIA dhaoibh mo chairde, Aon Scéal? To mark Seachtain na Gaeilge, the Irish language and cultural festival running from the 1st of March until Lá Fhéile Pádraig we thought we’d drop a cúpla focal on you, writes Ken Doyle.
The opening sentence above means ‘Hello my friends, any story?’
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
CCTV installed to deter illegal dumping is vandalisedTallaght
CCTV cameras that were temporarily installed to deter illegal dumping in a Jobstown estate were vandalised towards the end of their deployment.Council...
Forest project will provide important oasis for wildlifeTallaght
Up to 600 native Irish trees have been planted on the grounds of Mount Seskin Community College as part of project developing...
Two blood tests that can help predict people with Alzheimer’s diseaseTallaght
Researchers at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) and the School of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin have identified two blood tests that can...
‘You need to realise the effect you are having on her’Tallaght
A MAN received a six-month sentence suspended for a period of 12 months following a breach of a Safety Order, a court...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.