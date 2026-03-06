Old courthouse identified as a location for a library hub

The Old Courthouse building in Rathcoole has been identified as a location for a “long overdue” new library hub in the area set to be linked to the new Citywest library.

The Old Courthouse in Rathcoole has been identified for use as a library hub facility by the local authority.

The new hub will be serviced by the Citywest library when opened and will exist to serve the expanding population in the catchment area.

Councillor Francis Timmons welcomed the news and stated that the Old Courthouse is an “ideal location” for the new hub.

Cllr Timmons said: “Years ago, there was a library there after it was a courthouse, so it’s an ideal location.

“At the minute, they’re looking at how it can be used as a library and an event space – there’s events that take place up there at the minute, musical events and stuff, they’re great.

“So, we want to try and continue them alongside the library.”

In addition to core library services, the hub will support a programme of library events and activities, including reading initiatives, cultural events and educational workshops, as well as community-based programming.

The current combined population of the Citywest-Saggart-Rathcoole corridor is approximately 10,000 to 12,000 people.

More population growth is expected in the region, with a projected figure for 2036 being upwards of 15,000.

Rathcoole and the rest of the corridor is currently serviced through the Mobile Library and its weekly public stops in the area.

“It’s long overdue. I’m a big supporter of libraries and I think we should have books everywhere.

“The next step would be, after Citywest Library is completed, is to do Rathcoole, and then to move to Newcastle and look at a location up there.

“You’re never alone if you have a book. I didn’t play sports growing up so books got me through my teenage years definitely and I still have a love of reading.”

€15.4 million was allocated to library services in the latest local authority budget for the coming year.

The library hub project in Rathcoole will progress with the necessary design and fit-out development to enable the delivery of the library service, according to the council.

Cllr Timmons noted that the move to open up a new hub in Rathcoole is important as it helps kids gain free access to books in the area.

“The importance of getting children to read – the more we read, the more we open our minds, and the more we learn things.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.