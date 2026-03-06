Search
Disappointment Brittas left out of tourism funding
Brittas is left out of tourism funding

James Roulston MooneyMarch 6, 2026 12:22 pm

Disappointment was expressed after Brittas was left off the council’s tourism funding programme, which has left members of the community disappointed.

Brittas was not allocated funding as part of the local authority’s latest funding programme, which instead opted for projects with foundations already set.

