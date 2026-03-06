Search
Schoolgirls cut hair to raise money for LauraLynn Hospice
Cora and Lily May

James Roulston MooneyMarch 6, 2026 11:43 am

Two Greenhills schoolgirls will be cutting their hair to donate and to raise funds for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice in March.

Lily May Moles and Cora Walsh, two nine-year-old pupils at Holy Spirit Senior Primary School, are set to donate their hair to the LauraLynn Locks of Love campaign, for the second time.

