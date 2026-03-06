‘Just amazing’ Autism Friendly Town launched

The Autism Friendly Town committee with AsIam CEO Adam Harris See more photos on page 46

Clondalkin’s status as an Autism Friendly Town was launched at the Collinstown Sports Complex on Thursday evening, with over 150 in attendance.

Clondalkin joined the likes of Drumcondra and Maynooth as an Autism Friendly Town on Thursday, seven years after the initiative was set up through national charity AsIAm.