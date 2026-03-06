‘Just amazing’ Autism Friendly Town launched
Clondalkin’s status as an Autism Friendly Town was launched at the Collinstown Sports Complex on Thursday evening, with over 150 in attendance.
Clondalkin joined the likes of Drumcondra and Maynooth as an Autism Friendly Town on Thursday, seven years after the initiative was set up through national charity AsIAm.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
