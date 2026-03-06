Search
‘Just amazing’ Autism Friendly Town launched
The Autism Friendly Town committee with AsIam CEO Adam Harris See more photos on page 46

‘Just amazing’ Autism Friendly Town launched

James Roulston MooneyMarch 6, 2026 11:38 am

Clondalkin’s status as an Autism Friendly Town was launched at the Collinstown Sports Complex on Thursday evening, with over 150 in attendance.

Clondalkin joined the likes of Drumcondra and Maynooth as an Autism Friendly Town on Thursday, seven years after the initiative was set up through national charity AsIAm.

Read More


Tidy Towns group could disband over storage issue

Clondalkin

Clondalkin Tidy Towns face a very important meeting with the council in the hopes of achieving permission for “essential” storage space and...

Mixed reactions for plans to install public toilets in village

Clondalkin

11 locations in Clondalkin have been shortlisted for the chance to host the village’s new public toilet, including the Civic Offices, Brú...

Average rainfall in excess of 500% above norm as 300 calls received due to flooding

Clondalkin

“The weekly average rainfall in the Dublin area was in excess of 500 per cent of the average norm.”Over 300 calls were...

‘15 years down the line and we are still going around in circles’ Esra’s sister

Clondalkin

15-years-on from her sister’s disappearance, Berna Fidan is still searching for information about the day Esra Uyrun disappeared.Esra (38), a wife and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST