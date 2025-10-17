Search
Local Faces: Joe Keegan
Joe Keegan has a passion for model railways

Local Faces: Joe Keegan

Echo StaffOctober 17, 2025 1:30 pm

Model railways have been around since just about the time Robert Stephenson first rolled The Rocket down a track in 1829, writes Ken Doyle.

The number of railway ‘Modellers’ worldwide is estimated to be in excess of a million and this week’s ‘Face of the Community’ is a Lucan man who has been in thrall to the hobby since childhood, Joe Keegan.

Read More


BusConnects revise plans between Tallaght and Blessington

News

BusConnects have released revised plans for new bus routes through Tallaght, Ballycullen and Blessington.A number of new services are due to be...

14 park rangers in place across three depots

News

Requests have been made for more park rangers to service the Lucan and Adamstown areas following a rise in anti-social behaviour.Griffeen Park,...

Promenade closed due to anti-social behaviour

Lucan

A local councillor has expressed disappointment after the Liffey Promenade was closed due to antisocial behaviour.Works are ongoing in the area as...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST