‘There was so much to see and admire’ Rambling along the Royal Canal

“WALKING the Royal Canal from the Liffey to the Shannon was something that I had longed to do for years.” explains Ballyfermot-born writer Tom Dredge.

A new book, ‘Rambling Along the Royal Canal’ by Tom Dredge was launched in the Teachers’ Club, Dublin, in June and is now available in most bookshops and from the Liffey Press website.

Tom was reared in Ballyfermot and now lives in Leixlip. He was interviewed about his book by Éanna Ní Lamhna on the RTE Radio One show ‘Mooney Goes Wild’ on September 1.

The interview can be listened to on RTE Radio One Player.

Tom has always kept a diary while travelling so when he finally got the chance to fulfil his desire in 2015, he set off with a notebook and camera.

“There was so much to see and admire,” and he had spoken to so many “interesting” people over the ten non-consecutive days of walking that his notebook began to fill up quickly.

Having finished the walk, he began to research much of what he had seen. However, it would be another two years before the sheer amount of notes prompted him to attempt writing a book.

The information in his book came from multiple sources, such as books, magazines, the internet, talking to people, and his knowledge and memory.

In 2019 he walked the route again, this time with his wife, Helen, allowing him to “explore the hinterland in more detail” and also to have some further chats with characters along the way.

He cites the walk itself as his favourite part of the process though “it’s difficult to separate it from the research as one led on to the other.”

Walking along the aqueduct that carries the canal over the M50 Motorway was a “surreal” experience. Walking through the Begnagh Bog was “fascinating” and he enjoyed reading later about how a raised bog is formed and the variety of flora and fauna that thrive there.

In 2023 he applied for and was accepted into the National Mentoring Programme. Working with his mentor, the writer and journalist, Alannah Hopkin, was a “joyful and educational” experience.

Tom used the bus and train transport as much as was possible. Occasionally he had to rely on a lift from his wife either to or from a location.

If there was a B&B at the end of a day’s trek, he would stay overnight and in fact for the last three nights this is what he did.

He has some readings from his book lined up; the most recent one as of writing was on Thursday, September 25 at the Swift Cultural Centre in Trim. Be sure to keep an eye out for more readings to come.

He has recently returned to writing poetry again and hopes to have a book of poetry out over the next couple of years.

Tom would like to thank Alannah Hopkin, writer, journalist and his “wonderful” mentor, and his wife Helen, a “marvellous” editor; and the Irish Writers Centre for the mentorship; and David Givens and the Liffey Press for publishing the book.

