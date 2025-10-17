Lucan Drama Group host one-act plays

LUCAN Drama are “delighted” to present this year’s autumn week of one-act plays, held upstairs in Courtney’s in Lucan Village, according to Graham Donlon.

Running over four nights, from October 20 to 23, they are putting on three comedies and each one of a different sort.

The three plays are; ‘Small Box Psychosis’, a dark psychological comedy by acclaimed Carlow author and playwright, Barry McKinley,

‘Murder on a Budget’, a large-cast farce by English comedy writer David Tristram; and, last but by no means least, ‘Daisy Market’, which has been adapted and updated by Lucan Drama stalwart, Mikey McCormack.

Lucan Drama is especially proud as two of the directors, Amy Dumpleton and Trevor Murtagh, are making their directorial debuts; Trevor with ‘Small Box Psychosis’ and Amy with ‘Murder on a Budget’.

After gracing the Lucan Drama stages for years, they are now orchestrating everything from behind the scenes.

Both plays present challenges; Trevor has built a bespoke set and Amy’s play has a cast of nine, but we are certain they will achieve their visions as well as have great success as directors in the future.

Not making his debut but still a very welcome presence, James King is directing an adaptation of ‘Daisy Market’, a version of which he also staged in 2018.

‘Small Box Psychosis’ is a three-person comedy about a New York elevator journey that takes an unexpected, and dark, turn.

‘Murder on a Budget’ is a nine-person comedy about Inspector Drake solving a murder where the only thing that matters more than justice is the price of the props.

‘Daisy Market’ is a five-person comedy about people who are merely trying to sell illegal All-Ireland tickets, much to the annoyance of the local Gardaí.

Tickets for the plays, as well as an option to have a dinner and a show, are now on sale through GR8 events.

Tickets are €13.50 (€11 concession) with a dinner in Reeds in the River and a show costing €40. Tickets are selling fast, so be sure you get yours early to avoid disappointment.

Finally, Lucan Drama would like to express their deep gratitude to the management and staff of Courtney’s for their support and continued use of their marvellous performance space.

