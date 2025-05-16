Local Faces: John Rabbett

Full disclosure readers, your formerly sporting correspondent has, these days lost a yard of pace, and get a case of the vapours he has to take two consecutive flights of stairs, writes Ken Doyle.

Luckily this week’s Face of the Community is a man who can help me.

John Rabbett is a proud member of Lucan Harriers who runs, along with his mate Vinny Murtagh a programme called ‘Fit 4 Life’ which he assures me, can do the world of good for us physical disasters.

The ‘ Fit 4 Life’ initiative is a programme of gradual increase in fitness for those of us who need it. Lucan Harriers are proud to be a local leader of the programme, and John takes particular pride in being one of its facilitators.

“The most important thing to remember about ‘Fit 4 Life’ is that it’s for absolutely everybody. We tailor each fitness journey for the person taking it, and personally I get a great buzz from seeing some of the less physically able achieve their goals.”

The son of Tommy and Eileen Rabbett, raised with his sister Yvonne and brother Michael, John has been in Lucan for 10 years now (‘I’m a blow in’ he laughs), he loves the place and it’s a long way from the nomadic childhood of his past.

“I was born in Waterford and only lived there for a couple of years before we moved elsewhere. We always had to go where my dad worked so we lived all around the country when I was young.”

“Eventually we stayed in Athlone for a few years and that’s where I got most of my education. I went to Marist College in Athlone for leaving cert and that was also where I found my passion for athletics.”

“I started running for the school and our course was running around the perimeter of the school. I had played soccer, GAA, hurling and sorting on without any real distinction. Running just clicked with me, I was pretty good at it and I’m still very passionate about it.”

John’s athletics career went on hiatus (as it does for many of us), and after working at this and that for a while, he went back to study Computer Science in Athlone IT and then Health and Safety in Construction at Sligo.

With a high falutin’ qualification under each oxter, John set out to take on the job market.

Luckily it all worked out and he’s worked in the field of Health and Safety in Construction ever since, working primarily for Murphy’s International.

His sporting career recommenced in his thirties when a friend (John has kept the same group of friends for many years) suggested the gang took up a challenge.

The challenge in question was a ‘Sprint Triathlon – a 400m swim in a pool, (or 750m in open water), a 20 km bike ride, and a 5k run. The challenge was accepted and soon enough they were triathletes. Even the friend who couldn’t swim! As John explains, “He put on a 5mm thick wetsuit, lay on his back and just let the current take him down!”

As I write, John is in training for something called ‘Quest Glendalough,’ an epic kayak/cycling and running race through Glendalough’s beautiful scenery.

He’s also getting ready for something called the Lilliput Adventure Race, more Kayaking, Running and Cycling through beautiful and gruelling terrain.

Soon, John and his wife Janet moved to Dublin. The challenges had petered out a bit and he recalls a conversation Janet and he has one evening at the kitchen table.

“I hadn’t been feeling great and I told Janet that my mental health wasn’t where it should be.” I should point out that John takes great pains to point out that it has nothing whatsoever to do with moving to Dublin’s fair city where he is very content.

“So Janet, being the genius that she is, suggested I take myself down to Lucan Harriers and maybe get involved down there.”

“As usual, she was right and once I went down to the club I was hooked. Club Captain Josie Dignam was completely welcoming and she set about finding me a place to concentrate my efforts.”

Having helped out with various bits of club business, John eventually found himself working alongside Vinny at ‘Fit 4 Life’. “It was a perfect fit and I loved working with Vinny and helping people achieve their fitness goals, no matter how insignificant they seem. We all have goals.”

“I must state, if you come down to us one evening, we’ll have a chat with you and find out what you hope to achieve. We’ll do our utmost to help you with that and once that goal has been reached, hopefully we’ll move you on to the next one.”

“It’s also a great social outlet and we’re a friendly, supportive group. I’d suggest to anyone to give us a try, if ‘Fit 4 Life’ is not for you, no harm done, but if it is, it could be the start of a new you.”

John and Janet are the proud parents of 8-year-old Dylan, who apparently is a bit of a baller, turning out for Lucan United at his age group.

I ask if John wants to thank anybody in print and he gave me far too many names to publish here, but a big shout-out goes to Vinny (obviously), Mary, Lilia, Sinéad, Laura, Josie, Loretta, Ian, Niamh, Trish and many more.

Above all else, John has one thank-you to issue.

“I’d like to thank ALL volunteers, who give their time and effort for no financial reward. They do it because they love it and they care about their communities. All of my appreciation goes to them.”

Hear hear! Thanks John.

In fact, John’s enthusiasm has struck a chord with your correspondent and I think you’ll agree, there’s no time like the present to get started.

I’ll just stretch the old hammers and touch my toes a few times. And-a-one… Ooof! Erm…. Oh dear. I can’t seem to get back up… Can somebody help me? John?

For more information on Fit 4 Life, send an email to fit4lifelucanharriers@gmail.com.