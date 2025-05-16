About 2,000 people walked across Corkagh Park in aid of suicide prevention at the weekend as Darkness into Light events involved many in South Dublin.

“At 4:15am on Saturday, May 10, Corkagh Park came alive with purpose and solidarity,” DIL Corkagh Park committee member Lorraine Murphy told The Echo.

“Participants began assembling from 3am along the Corkagh Cycle Track, welcomed by the warm tones of local musician Kieran Crone.”

As suicide prevention service Pieta is the main recipient of the Darkness into Light annual fundraiser, the Corkagh Park event opened with a reading of the Pieta Manifesto, “a heartfelt letter from Pieta House, and an inspiring address by walk ambassador Peter Finn,” said Lorraine.

“The atmosphere was a mix of reflection and celebration. Students and teachers from Moyle Park, Coláiste Bríde, and other local schools added a creative touch through artwork and lighting installations.

“One of the most poignant moments came during the ‘silent kilometre’, a section of the walk illuminated by Pieta tea lights offering a quiet space for remembrance and reflection.”

Along the route, local talents Taylor D, Laura Hand, Catherine Byrne, and Joe Skylark performed, while ten members of the Newcastle musical group RAMS in Rhythm “sang their hearts out,” delighting participants as they enjoyed coffee and donuts after the walk.

“What a spectacular scene of yellow vest, and t-shirts, all around the park,” said Matthew Dowling from RAMS.

“This is the fifth year we have performed at the Darkness into Light supporting a very worthy cause. We had an excellent morning and we were so pleased to be invited.”

“The event’s success was the result of months of planning and an extraordinary volunteer effort,” continued Lorraine.

“Jim Aughney and Paula Swaine led crowd management with the help of the South Dublin Community Volunteers, St John’s Ambulance, and the 180th Lucan Scouts, who donated and set up marquees.

“The North Clondalkin Running Club provided gazebos, lighting, and additional marshals.

“Local businesses also played a key role: Toner Transport, SuperValu Hanley Rowlagh, Wilsons Auctions, and Round Towers GAA offered critical logistical and refreshment support.

“The Mill Shopping Centre hosted Registration Day, while shops and cafés around Clondalkin participated to ‘Paint Clondalkin Yellow’ Day on May 9, donning event t-shirts and displaying donation boxes.”

She then thanked Park Ranger Raymond Greally, the Council and the local garda station.

The organising committee of Darkness into Light at Corkagh Park is made of nine members, Lorraine Murphy, Michelle Byrne, Niamh Fitzsimons, Sharon Redmond, Grainne Byrne, Lorraine Smith, Yasmin Ormond, Louise Locke and Cllr Jacqueline Sheehy, who are guided by Pieta co-ordinators while working “tirelessly behind the scenes.”

The walk has been growing “steadily” for four years and according to the committee “this year marked its most impactful gathering yet.”

“We’re already planning for 2026,” the committee shared, inviting more community members to get involved by volunteering or contributing.

“In a time when mental health support is more essential than ever, Darkness into Light at Corkagh Park served as a moving reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together—walking towards hope, healing, and a brighter future.”

Those interested can reach out via email at corkaghpark@darknessintolight.ie and donations to Pieta can still be made at darknessintolight.