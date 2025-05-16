Search
Young boy knocked down by e-scooter going to school
Amy McGreevy with her son Jake

Young boy knocked down by e-scooter going to school

Maurice GarveyMay 16, 2025 11:47 am

GARDAI are investigating a hit and run which saw a young boy knocked to the ground by an e-scooter while on his way to school.

Jake McGreevy (10) was using the pedestrian crossing at the Ninth Lock/Nangor Road junction when a scooter broke a red light at the busy rush hour junction.

Read More


Lights, cameras and action from Defence Forces snapper

News

A NEW photographic exhibition highlighting the diverse roles within the Defence Forces is on display at Tallaght Library for the month of...

Database puts Rathcoole crime rate at 90 per cent above average

News

THE crime rate in the Ronanstown, Clondalkin and Rathcoole garda districts is “very high” compared to the national average, according to a...

Tenant-in-situ scheme has created restrictions

News

CHANGES to the tenant-in-situ (TIS) scheme have created restrictions for local authorities in dealing with applications, but the lack of progress and...

Demand for stable housing for domestic violence survivors

News

Domestic violence survivors are “systematically failed” when they’re not provided with stable housing, said Women’s Collective Ireland (WCI).WCI Tallaght works with over...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST