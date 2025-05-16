Young boy knocked down by e-scooter going to school
GARDAI are investigating a hit and run which saw a young boy knocked to the ground by an e-scooter while on his way to school.
Jake McGreevy (10) was using the pedestrian crossing at the Ninth Lock/Nangor Road junction when a scooter broke a red light at the busy rush hour junction.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Lights, cameras and action from Defence Forces snapperNews
A NEW photographic exhibition highlighting the diverse roles within the Defence Forces is on display at Tallaght Library for the month of...
Database puts Rathcoole crime rate at 90 per cent above averageNews
THE crime rate in the Ronanstown, Clondalkin and Rathcoole garda districts is “very high” compared to the national average, according to a...
Tenant-in-situ scheme has created restrictionsNews
CHANGES to the tenant-in-situ (TIS) scheme have created restrictions for local authorities in dealing with applications, but the lack of progress and...
Demand for stable housing for domestic violence survivorsNews
Domestic violence survivors are “systematically failed” when they’re not provided with stable housing, said Women’s Collective Ireland (WCI).WCI Tallaght works with over...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.