The Echo at 45: Tower Credit Union – Local People helping Local People for over 60 years

Junior team sponsorship – one of the many ways that Tower Credit Union helps the local community

For more than 60 years, Tower Credit Union has proudly stood at the heart of the local community.

From humble beginnings, it has grown to serve members across five offices, in Dublin and Kildare.

As it continues to grow, its dedication to serving the community strengthens: Local People, Helping Local People.

As a member-owned, ‘Not for Profit’ organisation, joining Tower Credit Union means contributing to a stronger, more connected community for everyone.

The membership journey is now easier with the Tower Credit Union app, which allows you to join online using secure advanced technology.

When you borrow with them, you are investing directly back into your community.

Every loan taken helps us support a wide range of local initiatives from sponsoring sports clubs, school projects and drama societies, to funding art exhibitions, community-centre kitchens, and social groups that bring people together.

This is all done while providing our members with great rates and excellent service.

For more information on membership, borrowing or community projects with Tower Credit Union please download their app, visit Towercu or call the member services team on 014570884

