Search
Local Faces: Paschal Kirwan
Paschal Kirwan has been involved in all levels of scouting

Local Faces: Paschal Kirwan

Echo StaffMay 22, 2026 11:38 am

THIS week, it’s our pleasure to meet a man who has given more years than he’d care to remember to Scouting in Ireland, Paschal Kirwan of Lucan, writes Ken Doyle.

Scouting Ireland is a huge force for good for young people here in Ireland, using what is known as the ‘Scout Method’.

Read More


Clondalkin recorded highest number of new homes delivered

Clondalkin

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Mid-West, Deputy Shane Moynihan, has welcomed the latest housing completion figures, which show Clondalkin recorded the highest...

Most of 14,000 CRH ordinary shareholders are from America

Business

CRH has over 14,000 holders of ordinary shares, most of whom reside in America, after their decision to move their market listing...

Businesses support CityEdge project

News

The CityEdge project has been met with support for the ambition from businesses and agencies, who also made their concerns about the...

LDA to deliver 253 new homes in Park West

News

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has announced plans to deliver 253 new homes in Park West in partnership with Harcourt Developments.The new...

Units with an opportunity for retail and hospitality at Tallaght Cross West

Business

A strong opportunity for retail, hospitality and other customer-facing sectors is available at the mixed-use Tallaght Cross West, with a range of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST