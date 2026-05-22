Food with passion Sausage & Potato Casserole

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right

Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with this Sausage and Potato Casserole.

This one-pot wonder is not only easy to prepare but also incredibly delicious.

Perfect for a cozy family dinner, it combines hearty sausages and tender potatoes in a rich, savoury sauce.

This is perfect for the slow cooker, brown off the sausages firstly, then pop them into the slow cocker with all the other ingredients and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.

I don’t have a slow cooker and used a cast iron casserole dish.

Follow the exact same approach as with he slow-cooker and pop into a preheated oven at 180* degrees / gas mark 4 for 2.5 hours.

Serve it with creamy champ mashed potatoes or a slice of crusty bread to soak up all the flavours.

This dish is sure to become a favourite in your household!

It went down a storm with my family when I made it over the weekend and with Summer gone missing I was craving something warm and comforting!

Ingredients: (serves 3-4 people)

450g cocktails sausages

2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce

400g tomato passata

300g baby potatoes chopped with skin-on – Replace the potatoes with 80g frozen peas if serving with mash instead

2 tablespoons of tomato puree

2 carrots

1 onion

2 teaspoon of paprika

Handful of fresh thyme and rosemary finely chopped

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

450ml of beef stock

1 red wine stock cube or small glass of red wine

2 tablespoons of beef gravy granules

Sea salt & cracked black pepper

Method:

Simply cook the sausages for 1-2 minutes until lightly browned.

Then pop everything straight into the slow-cooker / casserole dish. If using a slow-cooker 4 hours on high / 8 hours on slow. If using a cast iron casserole dish cook for 2.5 hours at 180 degrees / gas mark 4.

Serve with creamy champ mash or crusty bread to dunk into the rich luxurious gravy / sauce.

This Sausage and Potato Casserole is the epitome of comfort food, bringing together hearty sausages and tender potatoes in a rich, savoury sauce.

It’s a one-pot wonder that simplifies cooking while delivering maximum flavour.

Whether you serve it with creamy champ mashed potatoes or crusty bread, this dish is sure to warm your heart and satisfy your taste buds.

Perfect for a cozy family dinner, it’s bound to become a beloved staple in your home.

Enjoy every delicious bite!