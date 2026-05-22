Students participate in history exhibition ‘Future Historian Project’

The project involved research by the students on local history

“ON Friday, May 1, an exhibition of projects by students in the Crumlin, Walkinstown and Harold’s Cross areas on local history topics was held at Clogher Road Sports Centre.”

Crumlin & Walkinstown History Group’s Aidan Hodson goes on to explain that the students were from Transition Year Classes at Rosary College, Clogher Road Community College, Loreto College Crumlin, Assumption Secondary School Walkinstown and Harold’s Cross Educate Together.

The projects involved research by the students on local history topics such as well-known people from the local area or historic buildings.

Each student created a poster using their own research and ideas to convey their findings clearly and creatively.

Examples of the topics covered include famous footballers such as Robbie Keane and Andy Reid; writers such as Dominic Behan; singers such as Sandie Jones; actors such as Gemma Craven; and buildings such as St Mary’s Church and Scoil Una Naofa.

This was the third year of the ‘Future Historians Project’ and was the largest to date, with five schools participating.

The project was organised by the Crumlin & Walkinstown History Group; Dublin City Council; Kimmage Rathmines Office; and teachers from the five schools involved.

The exhibition was opened by Councillor Fiona Connelly, deputising for the Lord Mayor, with a keynote address by local historian Cathy Scuffil.

Aidan also spoke, as did a number of the students who spoke about their experience of doing their projects.

The MC was Michele Savage of the Crumlin & Walkinstown History Group.

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