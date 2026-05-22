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Units with an opportunity for retail and hospitality at Tallaght Cross West
Tallaght Cross West

Units with an opportunity for retail and hospitality at Tallaght Cross West

Echo StaffMay 22, 2026 9:46 am

A strong opportunity for retail, hospitality and other customer-facing sectors is available at the mixed-use Tallaght Cross West, with a range of units to let.

Tallaght Cross West is located in the heart of the town centre, situated across from the hospital and by the local Luas Red Line stop, and is also well served by multiple Dublin Bus routes and is within 5 minutes of the M50 motorway, ensuring ease of access for customers, staff and visitors.

Ireland’s largest private landlord, Iris Reit own the commercial units as well as the majority of apartments available at the location, with the commercial units ranging in size from 210 sqm to 3,000 sqm.

The flexible layout and specification of these units allows for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission, with excellent heights and the potential for mezzanine levels within some units – the location is ideal for large retail, leisure, medical and commercial users.

Near The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght Cross West provides prospective businesses with a strong location to build up their customer base from and allows them to benefit from nearby footfall.

Tallaght Cross West currently houses a mixture of tenants inclusing Aldi, Flyefit and Tallaght University Hospital, which together contribute to a vibrant and established commercial environment.

Council offices and the local TU Dublin campus, on top of the range of current occupiers, allows for strong opportunities for both daytime and evening economy.

Public parks are also located nearby, such as Sean Walsh Park, as well as Tallaght Stadium.

Additional features include underground parking, high visibility frontage and a place at a well-established urban setting, with strong connectivity to Dublin City Centre.

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